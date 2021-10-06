Beck Capital Management LLC Sells 2,005 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Beck Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $4.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $629.36. 37,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 747.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $622.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.74. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,038. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $651.84.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

