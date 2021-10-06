Beck Capital Management LLC Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,611 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 3,446,055 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9,654.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,535,000 after buying an additional 494,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,510,000 after purchasing an additional 329,536 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 537,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,003,000 after purchasing an additional 177,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,731,793,000 after purchasing an additional 166,366 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.64.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $6.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.77. The stock had a trading volume of 45,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,463. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.25 and a 1 year high of $369.22.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

