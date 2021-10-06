Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 3.36% of Belden worth $75,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,060,000 after purchasing an additional 273,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Belden by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,031,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,887,000 after buying an additional 48,543 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Belden by 7.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,526,000 after buying an additional 189,218 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,959,000 after purchasing an additional 78,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 16.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,038,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,097,000 after purchasing an additional 146,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 4,345 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,480.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDC. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

BDC stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $58.21. 801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,442. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.