Bella Protocol (BEL) Trading Up 20.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $92.64 million and $15.40 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.93 or 0.00003532 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00050872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.09 or 0.00254545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00109940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012034 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

