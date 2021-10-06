Benchmark (LON:BMK) Trading Down 1.6%

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK)’s stock price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59.18 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78). 95,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 202,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.80).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. The company has a market cap of £402.22 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.13.

Benchmark Company Profile (LON:BMK)

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

