Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Down 19.5% in September

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the August 31st total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BNTC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,815. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28. Benitec Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 549.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

