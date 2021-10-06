Berenberg Bank Increases The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Price Target to GBX 290

The Gym Group (LON:GYM) had its target price lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Gym Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 318 ($4.15).

Get The Gym Group alerts:

LON GYM traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) on Monday, hitting GBX 275.50 ($3.60). 57,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,726. The company has a market capitalization of £489.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37. The Gym Group has a 52-week low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 317.50 ($4.15). The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 280.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 272.09.

In other The Gym Group news, insider John Treharne sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.67), for a total value of £702,500 ($917,820.75). Also, insider Richard Darwin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total value of £69,500 ($90,802.19).

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.