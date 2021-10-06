Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€48.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €41.42 ($48.73).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

