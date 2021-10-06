Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Sirius Real Estate stock opened at GBX 125.20 ($1.64) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25. The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 125.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 110.73. Sirius Real Estate has a 1 year low of GBX 72.20 ($0.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 135.31 ($1.77).

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57), for a total transaction of £360,000 ($470,342.30).

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

