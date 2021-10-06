Berry Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Berry in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%.

BRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. Berry has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $597.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Berry’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Berry by 91.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 278,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Berry by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 192,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 49,612 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Berry by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

