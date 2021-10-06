Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,216,615 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.28% of Best Buy worth $81,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,572,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $6,369,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,753,000 after buying an additional 44,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 18.6% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,636 shares of company stock worth $642,736 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.65. The company had a trading volume of 64,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,963. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.