Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $99.34

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $99.34 and last traded at $99.56, with a volume of 7344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.67.

BYND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.81 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.76.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

