Bezant Reaches One Day Volume of $70.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $988,289.03 and approximately $70.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bezant has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00048946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.21 or 0.00236881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00103041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

