BHPCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.31 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BHPCoin has a market cap of $12.66 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00059451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00097427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00129981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,167.50 or 1.00363633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.42 or 0.06313566 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

