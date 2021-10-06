BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Jeff Mengoli Sells 2,000 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Jeff Mengoli sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeff Mengoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $152,880.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jeff Mengoli sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $111,120.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Jeff Mengoli sold 5,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $301,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.77. 8,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,889. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -75.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.39. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $109.15.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 44.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BigCommerce by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138,319 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in BigCommerce by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BigCommerce by 21.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIGC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

