BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Jeff Mengoli Sells 3,000 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $152,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeff Mengoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Jeff Mengoli sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $101,920.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jeff Mengoli sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $111,120.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Jeff Mengoli sold 5,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $301,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.77. 8,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,889. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -74.17 and a beta of 1.35. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $109.15.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIGC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

