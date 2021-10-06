Binamon (BMON) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13.03 Million

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binamon has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binamon has a market cap of $30.56 million and approximately $13.03 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00059753 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00096856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.72 or 0.00129777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,085.79 or 0.99678722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.35 or 0.06435284 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

