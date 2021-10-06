Bintex Futures (BNTX) Achieves Market Cap of $61,346.16

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 39.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $61,346.16 and approximately $6,197.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 45.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00057841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 67.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00094965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.03 or 0.00128811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,440.66 or 1.00532983 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.77 or 0.06319084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.