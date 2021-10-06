Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) is Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s 10th Largest Position

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,500 shares during the quarter. Biogen comprises about 2.1% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.06% of Biogen worth $31,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in Biogen by 50.2% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Biogen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Biogen by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $4,278,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.55. 970,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,187. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.50.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

