Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.29 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.46.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $280.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.02. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 300.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

