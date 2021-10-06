Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,796. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.99. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

