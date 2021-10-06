Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $156.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical traded as high as $151.51 and last traded at $142.72, with a volume of 893195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.93.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,634,000 after buying an additional 62,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after buying an additional 908,024 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,564,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,306,000 after buying an additional 22,348 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,939,000 after acquiring an additional 295,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after acquiring an additional 919,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.37.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.