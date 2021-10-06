BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.09% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $13,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,348,000 after purchasing an additional 847,367 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,205,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,556,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,489,000 after buying an additional 110,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after buying an additional 22,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMRN. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.23 and its 200-day moving average is $78.91. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

