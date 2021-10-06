BioNTech (BNTX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/5/2021 – BioNTech had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $293.00 to $268.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – BioNTech had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/5/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $359.00 price target on by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co.

9/29/2021 – BioNTech had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $433.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/24/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $451.00 price target on by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co.

9/23/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/23/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $433.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/21/2021 – BioNTech had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – BioNTech had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2021 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $111.00 to $300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $159.00 to $293.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $194.00 to $330.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/8/2021 – BioNTech was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of BNTX opened at $250.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.03. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The business’s revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BioNTech by 31.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 16.9% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $18,630,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 138.1% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

