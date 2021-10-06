BioNTech (BNTX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/5/2021 – BioNTech had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $293.00 to $268.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2021 – BioNTech had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/5/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 10/5/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $359.00 price target on by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co.
- 9/29/2021 – BioNTech had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/29/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $433.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 9/24/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $451.00 price target on by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co.
- 9/23/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 9/23/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $433.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 9/21/2021 – BioNTech had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/31/2021 – BioNTech had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/27/2021 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $111.00 to $300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/13/2021 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $159.00 to $293.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2021 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $194.00 to $330.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2021 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/8/2021 – BioNTech was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
Shares of BNTX opened at $250.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.03. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The business’s revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
