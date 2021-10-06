BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
BNTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.23.
NASDAQ BNTX traded down $13.98 on Wednesday, reaching $236.14. 2,413,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,143. BioNTech has a one year low of $75.35 and a one year high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of -1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $353,904,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 261.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,787,000 after purchasing an additional 894,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 99.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 738,532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $73,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
Featured Story: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.