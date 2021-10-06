BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.23.

NASDAQ BNTX traded down $13.98 on Wednesday, reaching $236.14. 2,413,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,143. BioNTech has a one year low of $75.35 and a one year high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of -1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $353,904,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 261.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,787,000 after purchasing an additional 894,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 99.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 738,532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $73,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

