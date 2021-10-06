BioNTech SE Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $11.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for BioNTech in a report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $10.82. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BNTX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.23.

Shares of BNTX opened at $250.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $75.35 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BioNTech by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.