BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Shares Down 3%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)’s stock price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 139,539 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 83,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

BIVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of BioVie in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get BioVie alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $156.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIVI. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioVie during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioVie by 8.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $473,000. swisspartners Ltd. increased its position in shares of BioVie by 2.2% in the second quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 55,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioVie by 267.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 71,197 shares during the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.