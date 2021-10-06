Bismuth Trading Up 82.5% Over Last Week (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 84.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 82.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $212.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002845 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00008183 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,490,156 coins and its circulating supply is 22,348,860 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

