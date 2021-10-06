Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 796,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 9,356,436 shares.The stock last traded at $11.60 and had previously closed at $10.35.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Bit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $662.09 million, a P/E ratio of 162.86 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTBT. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 91.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 33.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the first quarter worth $103,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the first quarter valued at about $390,000. 9.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

