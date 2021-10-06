Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 796,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 9,356,436 shares.The stock last traded at $11.60 and had previously closed at $10.35.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Bit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
The company has a market cap of $662.09 million, a P/E ratio of 162.86 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36.
About Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)
Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
