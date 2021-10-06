Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Hits $196.21 on Top Exchanges (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $3.64 billion and $75,115.00 worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for about $196.21 or 0.00357218 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,927.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.46 or 0.01104108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.28 or 0.00273592 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00045614 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars.

