Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Tops $605.02 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion and approximately $1.77 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $605.02 or 0.01106585 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,674.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.70 or 0.00361587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.18 or 0.00272844 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00045558 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003016 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000431 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,865,544 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.