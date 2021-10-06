Bitcoin Classic (BXC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6,512.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 27.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $77,467.69 and $6,512.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 45.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00025178 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001170 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000109 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.