BitcoiNote (BTCN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,097.00

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $74,250.25 and approximately $23,097.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 13,019,309 coins. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoiNote is Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

