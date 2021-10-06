BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $785.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,996,631 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,177 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

