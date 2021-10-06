Bitcoinus (BITS) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,475.32 and $2.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,652.66 or 1.00117680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00066449 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00052640 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005310 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $268.03 or 0.00490994 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

