BitCore (BTX) Trading Down 3.9% This Week

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $353,053.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,288.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,512.70 or 0.06470434 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.24 or 0.00320960 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $600.96 or 0.01106977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00098479 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.78 or 0.00524571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.57 or 0.00363935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.68 or 0.00272021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005336 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

