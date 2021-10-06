Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF)’s share price traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.96. 8,106,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 432% from the average session volume of 1,524,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76.

Bitfarms Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BFARF)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

