BitGreen Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $776,957.99 and $2,947.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00045251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00106529 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.93 or 0.00415564 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013989 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00038605 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00025751 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

