Bitzeny Price Up 29.1% Over Last Week (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $247,032.01 and $796.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.95 or 0.00330001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000825 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

