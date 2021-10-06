BlackRock (BLK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 13th. Analysts expect BlackRock to post earnings of $9.81 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BlackRock to post $38 EPS for the current fiscal year and $44 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BLK opened at $838.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $127.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock has a one year low of $578.13 and a one year high of $959.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $898.76 and a 200 day moving average of $861.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.53% of BlackRock worth $2,033,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

