BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Down 19.7% in September

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 135,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NYSE:DSU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.48. 78,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,620. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
