BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Down 19.7% in September

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 135,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:DSU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.48. 78,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,620. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 204.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 10.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.