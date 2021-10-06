BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the August 31st total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGY. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 672.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 211.8% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 10,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BGY opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $6.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.