BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,030,013 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.17% of Shift4 Payments worth $316,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth $741,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 14.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.24 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

In related news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,215.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,257,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,575,800. Company insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

