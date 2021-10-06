BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,030,013 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.17% of Shift4 Payments worth $316,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth $741,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 14.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of FOUR stock opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.24 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $104.11.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.
In related news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,215.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,257,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,575,800. Company insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.
About Shift4 Payments
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
