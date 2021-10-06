BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,364,770 TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,364,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,946,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.09% of TuSimple as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

TSP stock opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.61. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

In other TuSimple news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,259,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,592,771.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

