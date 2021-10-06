BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,243,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.88% of Columbia Sportswear worth $319,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 66.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 61,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,811,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.02.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

