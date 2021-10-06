BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,875,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 24.00% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $319,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the second quarter worth about $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

