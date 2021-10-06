BlackRock Inc. Buys 111,838 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,838 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.60% of Cardlytics worth $318,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 370,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $32,269,796.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total value of $91,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 372,619 shares of company stock worth $32,438,256 and sold 24,626 shares worth $2,585,673. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $80.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.52. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDLX. TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

