BlackRock Inc. Buys 3,654,863 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,654,863 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.08% of Alkermes worth $319,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,754,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,737,000 after buying an additional 177,736 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,828,000 after buying an additional 1,308,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,895,000 after purchasing an additional 224,559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,133,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,845,000 after buying an additional 838,832 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,398,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

