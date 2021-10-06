BlackRock Inc. Buys 64,137 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,882,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,137 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.78% of AMC Networks worth $326,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AMC Networks by 306.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Networks by 232.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks stock opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

