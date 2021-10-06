BlackRock Inc. Buys New Holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,461,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,722,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.91% of agilon health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in agilon health during the second quarter valued at about $2,113,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $5,923,000. Northwestern University bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at $45,130,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

AGL stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. Research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGL. Cowen began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

In other agilon health news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $518,865,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $444,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock valued at $524,324,041.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

